Indomitable Lions: Rigobert Song reacts to his appointment

The new coach of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song speaks the day after his appointment to this position. He expresses his gratitude through a few lines published on March 1 via his Tweeter account.

"Cameroon and the Jersey of the Indomitable Lions gave me everything. I am grateful. I am honored to have been chosen to supervise the pennant selection of Cameroon. Beyond the privilege and joy that drives me, I measure the sense of responsibility entrusted to me."

"My staff and I need the support and prayers of millions of Cameroonians to write new pages in the mythical history of the Indomitable Lions," wrote Rigobert Song.