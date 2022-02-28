Bamenda: a nurse killed and a doctor wounded by armed men

Suspected separatist gunmen opened fire last Saturday on a vehicle in Bamenda in the North-West region. In these shots, a nurse is killed on the spot and a doctor is wounded.

According to the Mimi Mefo Infos website, the scene took place around Mile 90 Nsongwa in Bamenda, the regional capital of the Northwest. The shots were fired through the windshield of the vehicle carrying the two health workers.

According to the same source, the nurse and doctor were returning from a mission in the localities of Ashong and Bali. They were there to provide health care to hundreds of people suffering from various pathologies.