Anglophone crisis: Cameroon's human rights commission condemns recent attacks in NOSO

Cameroon's Human Rights Commission condemns the recent separatist attacks in Ekondo Titi and Bamenda and calls on secessionist fighters to lay down their arms.

The convoy of the mayor and sub-prefect of Ekondo Titi fell on 1 March 2022 on improvised explosive devices in Bokora. The homemade bomb attack killed seven people. Six days earlier, it was a nurse named Janet Shet who was killed in Bamenda in an attack by secessionists. On that day, separatists opened fire on a convoy of health workers. Balance sheet, 1 dead, two wounded including a doctor and a nurse.

"These attacks by separatist armed groups against civilians constitute serious violations of human rights, including the right to life, the right to physical and moral integrity, the right to security and property. Recognized and guaranteed by the Constitution as well as by African and international human rights instruments." said the press release.

Thus, the Human Rights Commission of Cameroon condemns these "inhumane" acts which, according to it, can in no way be justified. In the same vein, the Committee reiterates its call on armed groups in the North-West and South-West regions to stop inflicting suffering on the population. And to lay down their arms by going to disarmament centers.