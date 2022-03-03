Malika case: the verdict has fallen for Wilfried Eteki and Camus Mimb

The Bonanjo Court of First Instance in Douala delivered its verdict on March 3 in the case between the young Malika and Martin Camus Mimb and Wilfried Eteki.

The sentence has fallen. The former boss of RSI radio, Camus Mimb is found not guilty of defamation and pimping. But guilty of complicity in the acts accused of Eteki. His acolyte is therefore found guilty of the obscene acts of publication and invasion of the privacy of the civil party. And not guilty of pimping. In addition, Mimb receives 4 months in prison with a fine of 500 thousand FCFA. Eteki was sentenced to 9 months in prison and a fine of 1.5 million FCFA.

As for Malika Beyemi, the 25-year-old girl will receive 20.3 million FCFA for damage to her image and the costs of the proceedings. However, the lawyers of the victim who worked without fees sought damages in the amount of 380 million FCFA. That is 100 million CFA francs of moral damage; 150 million CFA francs right to the image; 100 million CFA francs for loss of opportunity; 300 000 F of administrative fees.

In court yesterday Wednesday, the prosecutor's office retained two offences against the defendants: invasion of privacy by cybernetic means and obscene publications in complicity. At the origin of this conviction, a pornographic video shot in the office of the journalist Mimb in Bali. And featuring the young Malika who found herself on social networks.