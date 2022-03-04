Mobile telephony: nearly 900,000 numbers suspended by operators

Mobile operators in Cameroon (Orange, MTN, Nexttel, Camtel) have just suspended 891,082 telephone numbers deemed non-compliant by the Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ART).

According to information released on 3 March by the ART, these suspended numbers represent nearly 3.34% of all telephone numbers registered in the regulator's identification database. Indeed, Cameroon has 26,623,983 subscribers to the various telecommunications networks. In addition, 94,882 other non-compliant numbers remain active pending regularization, informs the ART.

This non-compliance, the agency explains, is characterized by identity theft, the presentation of false identity documents during identification, the misuse of identity documents found, on the streets, etc. These practices make it difficult to reconcile the chip with its end user, who is no longer the previously identified subscriber.

According to figures revealed on December 1, 2021 by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), the mobile operator Orange has 11 million 899 thousand 426 subscribers. The French company is followed by MTN which aligns 11 million 99 thousand 576 subscribers, against 2,302,628 for Viettel and its mobile phone product Nexttel. The Cameroonian company Camtel closes this ranking with 1 million 800 thousand 815 subscribers.