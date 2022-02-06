CAN 2021: Senegal lifts its first trophy

For this 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal delights the title of continental champion against Egypt this Sunday, February 6 at the Olembé stadium in Yaoundé.

After two missed finals (2002 and 2019), Senegal finally won its first trophy in the history of the CAN. It was not until the penalty shootout to see the Lions of Teranga triumph

(4 shots to 2, 0-0 after overtime).

Two years ago, against Algeria, Senegal suffered a hard blow by conceding a goal. For this time, Sadio Mané transforms the final try. Yet at the beginning of the match, he missed a penalty against Gabaski.

The Lions of Teranga overthrew the seven-time African champion after 120 minutes of difficult play. Egypt, with its solid defense, did not leave the opportunity for Aliou Cissé's men to find the way to the net. Despite everything, Senegal did not give up and won on penalties. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations returns to the land of Macky Sall.