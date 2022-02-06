CAN 2021: fairytale closing ceremony

The final of the 33rd African Cup of Nations football (CAN 2021) opposes Senegal to Egypt, this Sunday, February 6 in Yaoundé at the Stade d'Olembe.

Colorful and rich in emotions! In 15 minutes, the closing ceremony of the CAN put the glitter in the eyes of the spectators. South African artist Nomcebo Zikode opened the evening's art parade. Then, a quator of local artists, James BKS, Salatiel, Daphne and Stanley offered a show with the Cameroonian sauce so desired during the opening ceremony.

Place to the clash between the Senegalese Lions and the Pharaohs of Egypt for the title of best African football nation of the year 2021.