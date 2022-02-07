CAN 2021: Vincent Aboubakar, golden shoe

The captain of the Indomitable Lions, Vincent Aboubakar wins the title of Golden Shoe of this Africa Cup of Nations after scoring a total of 8 goals.

He is the top scorer of this CAN. He joined the player Laurent Poku (8 goals in 1970 in Sudan). The current record is held by Pierre Ndaye Mulamba who scored nine goals during the 1974 AFCON.

The ranking of the 5 best scorers of the CAN 2021:

1. Vincent Aboubakar (8 goals)

2. Karl Toko Ekambi (5 goals)

3. Sadio Mané (Senegal) 3 goals4

. Ibrahima Koné (Mali) 3 goals5

. Sofiane Boufal (Morocco) 3 goals