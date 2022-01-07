CAN 2021: The Minsanté to the rescue of supporters

Manaouda Malachie informs of the issuance of health passes on the site of the Olembé stadium in view of the Cameroon-Burkina Faso match next Sunday.

The African Cup of Nations will kick off on Sunday 9 January. Many fans find it difficult to get their health pass into possession. Aware of this difficulty, the Minister of Health invites them "to present themselves at the posts at the entrance of the Olembé stadium, with their vaccination record, their negative screening test results and their CNI or passport, on Sunday 09 January 2022 from 08 hours. »