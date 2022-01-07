CAN 2021: nearly one million tourists expected

This is the number of visitors that Cameroon aims to welcome during the CAN which will take place from January 9 to February 6.

Offer hospitality to at least one million tourists during this 33rd edition of the CAN. This is the objective of the Ministry of Tourism and Recreation (Mintoul). To achieve this, the Mintoul proceeded yesterday, January 6, to the recruitment of media men and influencers. Their mission is to "promote the brand image of Cameroon and that of the competition".

Digital platforms, traditional media, written media, so many channels to sell the cultural diversity of Cameroon. On the accommodation side, the country has boosted and diversified its offer in terms of hotel establishments. Last August, the Mintoul gave its favorable opinion for the opening and construction of 15 new hotels.

According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Tourism and Recreation, the country can expect benefits of nearly 1000 billion FCFA. These are tourist taxes to the State, visa fees and airport stamps.