CAN 2021: Morocco gets its ticket for the 8th

By beating the Comoros (2-0) tonight, the Atlas Lions of Morocco are 2nd to qualify for the knockout stages after Cameroon.

Morocco was dominant throughout the match against the Comoros. In the 16th minute of play, Selim Amallah found the way to the net with his right foot. After entering the 65th, the striker Zakaria Aboukhlal increased the score of the match (89'). Final score (2-0).

The Comorians did not concede victory so easily. The goalkeeper of the Coelacanths has long defeated the attackers of Morocco. Ben Boina saved his teammates from a penalty and numerous Moroccan incursions.

Housed in Group C, Amallah and Aboukhlal offer qualification to Morocco for the knockout stages. For its last day of the group stage, Vahid Halilhodzic's protégés will challenge the Gabon Panthers on January 18 in Yaoundé.