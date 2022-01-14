CAN 2021-Gabon: Aubameyang and Lemina again packages tonight

According to the CAF Medical Commission, players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé and Mario Lemina are declared forfeited for tonight's match against Ghana, counting for their 2nd day of the CAN.

Sad news for the Gabon team. A few minutes before the match between him and the Black Stars, three players are declared forfeited. They are Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Axel Meyé and Mario Lemina. A new blow for the selection that had to do without these same players in the 1st day.

According to the Gabonese football federation, these players would have heart damage just out of Covid-19. In view of the result of these examinations, CAF reserves the right to have them play. Fegafoot also informs of the return of coach Patrice Neveu, who tested negative for the Coronavirus.