Basic education: a teachers' strike announced in the coming days

In correspondence addressed to the Ministry of Basic Education, the teachers plan a national strike from 14 to 18 February.

This is the grumbling in the educational environment. The teachers, through the National Union of Contract Teachers and Parents' Teachers (SYNICOMP), filed a strike notice. Among other things, they deplore poor working conditions. During these days of protest, a total stop of classes will be observed.

As a reminder, at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, the teachers' union announced a strike for the end of the first term. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the corporation denounced the living and working conditions of teachers.