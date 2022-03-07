Bananas: exports fall by 4.2% at the end of February 2022

This is what emerges from the data published by the Banana Association of Cameroon (Assobacam) on the performance of banana-producing companies.

At the end of February 2022, Cameroon posted a 4.2% drop in its banana exports. According to Assobacam, this underperformance is attributable to the dry season. Indeed, the three major exporters of the market sold 16,525 tons of bananas in February 2022 against 17,258 tons in the same period in 2021, a decrease of 733 tons.

This drop in exports is also linked to the downgraded performance of the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC). After several months of inactivity due to the ongoing security crisis in the South-West, the public company finally relaunched its activities in June 2020. This explains its catastrophic figures: 1,144 tons in February 2022 against 1,785 tons in the same period in 2021, a gap of 641 tons.