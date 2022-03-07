Dead chalk: students demonstrate in the streets for the return of classes

Students from several high schools across the country stormed the streets on Monday morning to call on the government to pay the rights of their teachers in the face of the "dead chalk" operation that continues.

High school students are fed up. After two weeks without receiving lessons, they decided to shout their discontent in the streets. Placards in hand and clenched fists, several students of the Mabanda high school in Douala demonstrated this Monday morning in the streets of the economic capital. They went to the sub-prefecture to demand that their teachers be paid.

The same was observed at Bonabéri High School in Douala and Ebolowa where these high school students, without authorization from the competent authorities, defied the ban by demonstrating in the street in support of their teachers.

For the time being, the collective "We have supported too much" finds that the resolutions taken by the government are not likely to respond effectively to their demands. With the observation, they decided to maintain the strike slogan for this week.

