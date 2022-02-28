Bafia: 5 dead in a traffic accident

The tragedy occurred yesterday Sunday in Bafia, in the Central region. The accident involved a passenger vehicle whose driver lost control.

Five people lost their lives in an accident in the locality of Bafia, according to Mimi Mefo Info. The incident occurred yesterday, February 27. The vehicle involved lost the personnel brakes whose driver lost control and ended his mad dash on the road. As it passed, they hit pedestrians and shopkeepers installed along the road before coming to a standstill.

Among the victims of this accident was a 12-year-old child. There are also several seriously wounded taken to a hospital formation in the place.

On February 22, five people died in another road accident. The accident occurred in Banekane on the Bangangte and Yaoundé axis. A transit bus collided with a truck, causing several serious injuries.