    News

    In Cameroon, unemployment up 6.1% in 2021

    Rachel MBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Data published on 29 December by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

    The unemployment rate is rising in Cameroon. In 2021, it increased by 6.1%. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), women are the hardest hit by unemployment with 6.1% compared to 5% for men. In its report published on 29 December 2021, the INS reveals that 65% of Cameroonians are affected by underemployment. A figure down four points compared to the previous year.

    For clarification, in July 2021, 3 out of 5 households were affected by the cessation of activity and the loss of employment. And for good reason, the health crisis related to Covid-19. According to the INS, the pandemic has had a deplorable impact on employment. In detail, 6% of heads of household lost their jobs in Douala, 4.7% in Yaoundé and 3% in the rest of the country.

    Related Posts