In Cameroon, unemployment up 6.1% in 2021

Data published on 29 December by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The unemployment rate is rising in Cameroon. In 2021, it increased by 6.1%. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), women are the hardest hit by unemployment with 6.1% compared to 5% for men. In its report published on 29 December 2021, the INS reveals that 65% of Cameroonians are affected by underemployment. A figure down four points compared to the previous year.

For clarification, in July 2021, 3 out of 5 households were affected by the cessation of activity and the loss of employment. And for good reason, the health crisis related to Covid-19. According to the INS, the pandemic has had a deplorable impact on employment. In detail, 6% of heads of household lost their jobs in Douala, 4.7% in Yaoundé and 3% in the rest of the country.