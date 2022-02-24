Food products: inflation of 12.5% observed in 5 years

Revelation made by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) in a report published on February 23, 2022, on the inflation of basic necessities.

Food products have risen dramatically over the past five years. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), this inflation is 12.5%. These higher prices were due to higher prices for bread and cereals (+17.4%), vegetables (+17.4%), fish and seafood (+12.7%) and meat (+7.8%).

Moreover, imported food products have recorded a general increase in prices of 20.9% in 5 years. These are mainly rice, wheat, and frozen fish. As for local products, they increased by 9% during the same period.

At the origin of this inflation of food products, the explosion of maritime transport costs, the disruptions of the supply chain of local markets due to Covid-19, informs the INS.