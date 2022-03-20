Afrobarometer: 35% of Cameroonians paid a bribe to the police

The latest Afrobarometer surveys indicate that the poorest Cameroonian citizens are more likely than the rich to pay bribes.

Police forces were the subject of an Afrobarometer study in 34 African countries from 2019 to 2021. It revealed widespread skepticism about the motives and actions of the police. In Cameroon, as in the rest of the African countries surveyed, citizens see the police as predatory and not protective.

According to the Afrobarometer report, the frequency of interactions between police and citizens in Cameroon is 69%. And 35% admit to having paid a bribe to the security forces, half of the people who interacted with the police. On the continent, the Nigerian police are ranked as one of the most crooked.

The survey also reveals that in 2021, poor people (36%) are the most likely to be victims of crime and also the most likely to report being prey to the police. On the other hand, 30% of rich people paid a bribe to the police.

According to the Afrobarometer results, men (51%) are more in contact with the police than women (39%). As a result, men are likely to corrupt (19%) against 11% among ladies.

The Afrobarometer is a regular study conducted by a pan-African, independent, non-partisan research network that conducts public opinion polls on economic, political and social issues across the African continent.

https://twitter.com/dibussi/status/1505377603871461377?t=oklVUsksjSQmCqwnRUbNiQ&s=19

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

