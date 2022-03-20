Social crisis: a strike by higher education teachers announced

On 18 march, the National Union of Higher Education Teachers (Synes) sent a strike notice to the Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Game Ndongo.

After their colleagues in primary and secondary education, it is the turn of higher education teachers to send a strike notice. Through their union, they are demanding that their supervisory ministry charge the first instalment of the research modernisation premium for 2022 be paid at maturity.

If the timetable for the clearance of all academic debt of state universities is not made public by 31 May 2022, by the government, the union threatens to strike. Thus, higher education teachers will suspend all academic activities from 02 June 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

