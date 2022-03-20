Maroua: Fire ravages expanded Programme on Immunization pharmaceutical warehouse

The flames broke out this Sunday morning in this place located at the Regional Delegation of Public Health of Maroua.

Everything went up in smoke in the pharmaceutical warehouse of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) in the Far North. According to the newspaper with public capital, the fire broke out there this Sunday, March 20 at 05:08.

Once the rescue of the 401st Maroua Fire Company arrived, they had to break through the various accesses of the warehouse to reach the main focus.However, the violent flames were brought under control. And significant material damage was caused by the disaster. According to rescuers, the fire smouldered for a long time inside the warehouse before being noticeable.

The Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) was launched by the World Health Organization in 1974. Its goal is to make vaccines accessible to all children around the world.

