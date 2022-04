After a resumption of flights to Libreville (Gabon) in December 2021, Camair-Co announces that it will resume service to Ndjamena.

Flights to the capital of Chad will start on April 24 for three weekly frequencies. The National Air Transport Company of Cameroon (Camair-Co) intends to conquer the market of the Central African sub-region.

"L'Etoile du Cameroun" is redeploying its wings after two years of suspension related to its cash flow difficulties and health restrictions related to Covid-19.

