Kumbo: An abandoned grenade kills a teenager

The young boy found the grenade on a farm in Kumbo, in the North-West region. By manipulating it, the object of war will explode in his hands.

Sad scene in Kumbo. A teenager dies under the explosion of a grenade. The device was reportedly launched at separatist fighters by the army about five days ago, a local resident told Mimimefoinfo.

"The unfortunate kid came across the gun but didn't know what it was and how it was being used. He had accompanied a neighbor to the farm, where he found the device and blew it up without knowing it." we learn from the same source.

The use of grenades in clashes between the army and separatists is not new. On June 10, 2020, a grenade was fired in the courtyard of the Bali District Hospital in the North West Region. The object resulted in the death of a heart patient, injuring the hospital director and at least four other patients, and destroying four vehicles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

