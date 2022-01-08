CAN 2021: Eneo improves its distribution offer by 18%

Significant investments have been made in the host regions of the football competition by the electricity supplier.

The company Energy of Cameroon (Eneo) feels attacked. At 24 hours before the start of the CAN 2021, the dealer says it is ready to provide quality energy during the course of the competition. To achieve this, significant investments have been made in its distribution network. Mainly in the five regions to host the CAN 2021.

According to a note published on January 5 by Eneo, nearly 5.2 billion FCFA were needed for the preparatory work for this African Cup. The company has thus proceeded to the development of more than 140 km of new lines. As well as distribution stations and various equipment installed. "Eneo's investments which, combined with those made by other players in the sector, should make it possible to improve service continuity during this major event," says the company.

In addition, 84,000 poles were replaced by a new concrete-metal-wood mix. In rural areas, 1,313 km of line corridors cleaned. And more than 300 km of lines are built to increase access to electricity. According to the company, these various works contribute to improving the continuity of the distribution service by 18%.