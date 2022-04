Guiness Super League : coup d’envoi ce jour

GUINNESS SUPER LEAGUE 2021-2022



All set for the first math of the season.

Thanks to all the players, Clubs, Media, fans, brand ambassadors who support womens football out there. @FecafootOfficie @AjaraNjoya #GuinnessSuperLeague #HerHomeAdvantage #AvantageADomicile pic.twitter.com/P4skUIl15k