World Play-offs 2022: VAR for all qualifying matches

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has confirmed the use of VAR for all play-off matches at the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the Africa zone, scheduled between 25 and 29 March 2022.

The Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) held a meeting by videoconference last Wednesday. During the match, there was talk of discussing upcoming competitions, including the qualifiers for this weekend's 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In addition, the CAF Executive Committee also received an update on upcoming competitions and countries that have submitted bids to host the competitions. "CAF will make an announcement about the hosts and dates in due course," the confederation statement said.

