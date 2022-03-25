Cameroon -Algeria: shock tonight for a place at the World Cup

The Indomitable Lions and the Fennecs face off on March 25 at the Japoma Stadium in the first leg of the final round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Two giants of football cross swords today. The foals of Rigobert Song are looking for their 8th participation in the world. On Cameroonian soil, the Indomitable Lions want to roar more beautifully against the Algerians. From memory, in 7 games against the Fennecs, Cameroon has never conceded defeat. The country has won 4 wins against 3 draws.

For this first leg in Douala, Rigobert Song, recently appointed coach of the den intends to rely on the playing technique of his predecessor Conceiçao. "Today, I won't change much. It is a group that has been in place for a long time. They know why they are there. In two or three days, I will bring them something that will allow them to go beyond what they have in them. Because I said it's going to be the same. I didn't have time to work to do better than others. " said Song, in a pre-match press conference.

On the side of the players, the morale is high to disqualify the Greens from the World Cup. "At the level of the mind, we are ready. Algeria did not have a good CAN this year and they want to revive themselves by qualifying for the World Cup. But it is not in Cameroon that Algeria will qualify, "tackles the captain of the Lions, Vincent Aboubakar.

On the same day, eight other major nations of African football compete in the four of the five tickets granted to Africa to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

