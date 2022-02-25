World Basketball 2023: Lions begin their series of qualifying matches tonight

The Cameroon men's national basketball team faces Algeria on February 25. This match counts towards the 2nd round of the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

Sacha Giffa's men will battle to snatch one of the five tickets awarded to Africa for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. For this second qualifying round of Group B, the list of 12 basketball players who will face Tunisia tonight has been published.

For the rest of the playoff matches, Cameroon will face Rwanda on February 26. And South Sudan next Sunday.

The 2023 Men's Basketball World Cup will be held between the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The 19th edition will take place from August 15 to September 10, 2023. An opportunity for Cameroon to take revenge, after a missed appointment at the 2019 edition.