CAN 2023: the complete table of preliminaries

The draw for the preliminary round of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers was held today in Douala.

Twelve teams were involved in this draw, which marks the kick-off towards caN 2023 which will take place in Côte d'Ivoire. Six posters matches will furnish this first phase which will be played in March according to a system of direct elimination on home and away matches.

The posters of the preliminary round of the CAN 2023

Eritrea – BotswanaSao

Tome & Principe – Mauritius

Djibouti – South Sudan

Seychelles – Lesotho

Somalia – Eswatini

Chad – Gambia