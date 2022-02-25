Samuel Eto'o: "The general will organize one of the best championships we have ever organized"

The president of fécafoot, Samuel Eto'o, expressed his confidence in the boss of the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP), General Pierre Semengue.

The members of the CTFP were installed this Friday, February 25 at the Mont Febe hotel in Yaoundé. During the inauguration ceremony, the president of Fécafoot said he was confident that he had appointed General Semengue as head of professional football.

"The general is going to organize one of the best championships we have ever organized. We're going to set the bar where it should have been for years," Eto'o said.

The CTFP was created by Fécafoot to replace the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC). The new structure is responsible for organising professional football championships. For this purpose, the dates of the various local competitions are already set by Fecafoot.