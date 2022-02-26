Elim-Mondial Basketball 2023: Cameroon loses to Tunisia

The Cameroonian basketball team lost its first match (51-55) last night at the Dakar Arena against Tunisia in the quest for qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions were almost there. Sacha Giffa's men led the score in the final minutes of this match, before being surprised by the Tunisians. Final score, 51-55.

The first two quarters were won by Tunisia (18-13) and (34-28). But in the third quarter, Cameroon dominated their opponent (12-06) and imposed a draw (40-40). A meeting missed by cameroonians counting for the second day of qualification for the 2023 World Basketball Championship.

At the end of this Group B match, the Lions are ranked third with 1 point on the clock. Tonight, the orange ball is put back in the center. For its second match, Cameroon will challenge Rwanda on February 26 at 10 p.m. in Dakar, Senegal.