Obituary: death of MP Fadimatou Sambo

Fadimatou Sambo, the elected representative of Mayo Rey in the Northern region, died yesterday Sunday in Yaoundé following illness.

The National Assembly is in mourning. The lower house has just lost Fadimatou Sambo, deputy of the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC,) of the Mayo-Rey constituency. According to the information received by our editorial staff, the parliamentarian succumbed to an illness at the central hospital in Yaoundé.

Elected since 2013, Fadimatou Sambo was one of the members of the Cultural Affairs Committee of the National Assembly. Re-elected at the end of the legislative elections of February 2020, she was re-elected to the same committee. He is the 10th CPDM MP who died since the beginning of the 10th legislature in 2020. According to the communication cell of the National Assembly, the north has already lost five deputies.

