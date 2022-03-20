CAF Cup: Coton Sport loses its chance to qualify

Coton Sport lost this afternoon to Egyptian club Al-Masry 2-0 in the fifth round of Pool C of the CAF Cup.

Cotton farmers are eliminated from the confederation cup. By being beaten this Sunday, March 20 on the lawn of Al Masry, the men of Aboubakar Souleymanou lost their chance to qualify for the rest of the competition.

Last in the pool with only three points, obtained after 3 draws and two defeats, the representative of Cameroon in the CAF Cup bids farewell to the tournament. Thanks to this victory, Al-Masry currently occupies the first place in the pool with 10 points on the clock.

