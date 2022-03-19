MMA: Françis Ngannou successfully operated on the knee

The UFC world heavyweight champion, gave his news this Saturday following his knee surgery performed yesterday in Los Angeles.

Françis Ngannou is doing well. As expected, the athlete underwent torn ligament reconstruction and medial collateral ligament (LCM) repair. "The knee surgery went well today. No meniscus damage." reassured the heavyweight champion this Saturday via his Facebook account.

The Cameroonian star was treated in Los Angeles in the United States by an orthopedic surgery pundit, Dr. Neal ElAttrache. "Merçi to Dr. ElAttrache and the staff to take care of me. It's time for detoxification so that everything can return to normal and get back on track," Batié's son wrote.

Following this surgical intervention, the martial artist will be absent from the octagon of the MMA for a period of nine to ten months. Ngannou contracted this injury during his preparation for the fight against Frenchman Cyril Gane whom he beat after five rounds on January 22, 2022. At the end of his rehabilitation period, "The Predator" will have to settle his contractual dispute with the UFC.

