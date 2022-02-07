Manaouda Malachi: "we have allowed our country to keep the bet of an CAN without Covid"

The African Cup of Nations (CAN) ended yesterday, February 6, with the coronation of Senegal. At the end of this competition, the Minister of Public Health congratulates his ministerial department for the efforts made.

"Congratulations to the Soldiers of Health! Thanks to your sustained efforts during this month of Competition, we have allowed our country to keep the bet of an AFCON without Covid, as the Head of State wanted. I am proud of you. Let's keep working to keep our indicators green," the Minsanté said on Tweeter.

During this CAN 2021, 2000 healthcare staff were mobilized. In a context of the Coronavirus pandemic, the health protocol has been strict. The teams as well as the spectators were subjected to Covid-19 tests and mandatory vaccination to access the different stadiums. In addition, the gauge has been reduced to 60% for all matches in the competition and to 80% for those of the Cameroon national team.