Football Championship: sponsor MTN returns

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between the Cameroon Football Federation and the operator MTN Cameroon.

MTN Cameroon announces its return to the financing of Cameroonian football. The mobile operator once again becomes the sponsor of the Elite One and Elite Two professional championships. A recovery shaken by multiple withdrawals of the company from the football scene.

For the president of fécafoot, this is an opportunity to breathe new life into the local championship. "We have a duty to organize the most beautiful championship in Africa… I want the players who will take part in this championship to tell themselves that in the end, the dream comes true," said Samuel Eto'o.

