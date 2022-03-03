Football: the final of the Cameroon Cup 2020-2021 is played this Sunday in Yaoundé

On the bill of this final of the Cameroon Cup: PWD Football Club of Bamenda against Astres Football Club of Douala. The match is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Usually presided over by the Head of State, the final of this 63rd edition of the Cameroon Cup will be played under the gaze of Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, representative of Paul Biya.

The Stars of Douala had dominated the Coton Sport of Garoua and PWD of Bamenda had obtained its ticket for this final by beating the Union Sportive de Douala. The two finalists of this Cameroon Cup have been known since July 2021. But no date had been set so far to determine the champion club of Cameroon.

On February 23, the Cameroonian football federation unveiled the schedule of competitions for the 2021-2022 season. As for the Cameroon Cup, it will start on July 31 and end on August 31, 2022.