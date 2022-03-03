Professional Football: the CTFP makes its first resolutions

Installed in their functions on February 25, 2022 by the president of Fécafoot, the members of the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP) held their first ordinary session on March 2 at the headquarters of the federation.

At the end of this 1st working session, several resolutions were adopted. The CTFP expects from the Fécafoot all the documents relating to the start of the championship; the General Secretariat of the CTFP will propose in the coming days a budget and a timetable of activities; the CTFP has given a mandate to its president to proceed with the recruitment of staff; similarly, the president of the CTFP will speak with the government for the payment of the subsidy intended for the operation of the structure and the salaries of the players, we learn.

Meeting in Emergency Committee on Thursday, January 20, 2022, Fecafoot announced the creation of the CTFP to replace the Cameroon Professional Football League (LFPC). And the former president of the league has and reappointed to the head of the new body in charge of the organization of professional football.

