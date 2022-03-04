Professional Football: referee inspectors in retraining courses

The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot) launched this Thursday, March 4, 2022 at the CAF Center of Excellence in Mbankomo a refresher course for referee inspectors.

As a prelude to the launch of the new sports season, referee inspectors arm themselves. Today, they are undergoing training on the arrival of new technologies in their field of expertise.

Regarding the 2021-2022 sports season, the dates of the national competitions have been unveiled by the Fécafoot. The Elite One championship will start on March 12, 2022 and end on July 17, 2022. For the occasion, 25 clubs will be divided into two pools of 12 and 13 formations.

https://twitter.com/FecafootOfficie/status/1499751113188335617?t=fK9ssnS8DJNYFRHPySfmUQ&s=19