National Assembly: deputies convened in ordinary session

The President of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has summoned the members of the lower house for the ordinary session to be held on March 11.

The information was given through a decree dated March 3. The president of the lower house of parliament has summoned his peers for an ordinary session that will open on March 11 at 11 a.m. at the institution's headquarters in Yaoundé. This is the first reunion between the elected representatives of the people since the dismissal of the secretary general of the institution, Gaston Komba.

As a reminder, Cavaya Yeguie decided on February 12, 2022 to relieve his secretary general of his duties "for serious misconduct". A dismissal that occurred fifteen days after the first decision that suspended Gaston Komba from signing.