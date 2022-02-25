Professional Football: installation of Semengue and its employees today

The installation ceremony of the members of the Transitional Council of Professional Football (CTFP) is held on Friday, February 25, 2022. General Semengue and seven of his collaborators will be installed in their respective posts.

Yesterday, February 24, the president of fécafoot met with General Pierre Semengue, as a prelude to this installation. It should be noted that after his appointment as head of the CTFP, Semengue issued a statement in which he renounced it and demanded the rehabilitation of the LFPC.

But following his meeting with Samuel Eto'o, the now president of the CTFP finally agreed to collaborate with the boss of fécafoot.