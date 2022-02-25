Fécafoot: the 2009 Ga supports Eto'o and disavows Abdouraman

The president of Fécafoot gathered the members of the 2009 General Assembly on Thursday, February 24 to bury the hatchet between the two parties. The working session was held at the Mont Febe Hotel in Yaoundé.

This is certainly a first step towards appeasement in Cameroonian football. Indeed, meeting yesterday in Yaoundé, the members of the 2009 General Assembly decided to accompany Samuel Eto'o son by validating his election at the head of fécafoot.

Big surprise of this meeting, the absence of Abdouraman Hamadou. The one who has long been the mandatary of the clan of 2009 has been excluded from the dialogue. The man of appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was literally kicked in the sidelines.

Below are the resolutions taken during this meeting:

1- The members of the 2009 General Assembly decided to accompany Mr. Samuel Eto'o fils in his policy of appeasement, reconciliation and reform of Cameroonian football. They therefore take note and recognize the victory of Samuel Eto'o Fils at the end of the elective General Assembly held on December 11, 2021.

2- Mr. Faustin Blaise Mbida Mbida and Mr. Pierre Boujiko Yokeka were appointed representatives and spokespersons of the 2009 General Assembly.

3- The members of the 2009 Ga decided to withdraw from all proceedings pending in all national and international jurisdictions. They also accept that the minutes of this consultation as well as the final communiqué signed by the appointed representatives be produced before the aforementioned courts to serve and assert what is right.

4- The President of the Cameroonian Football Federation undertakes to consult the judicial commissions on cases of suspension of certain members of the 2009 General Assembly resulting from the various electoral crises.