Fécafoot: Why eto'o is reaching out at the 2009 GA?

The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation will meet on Thursday, February 24, the members of the General Assembly of the 2009 body.

The seat is planned at the Mont Febe hotel in Yaoundé. According to the Fécafoot press release, this " meeting falls within the framework of the commitments made with a view to achieving reconciliation and appeasement of the Cameroonian football family".

In June 2021, the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber of the National Olympic Committee recognized the legality of the 2009 General Assembly. It is aware of this power that Abdouraman Hamadou, representative of the GA version 2009 insists on the holding of a meeting to validate the election of Samuel Eto'o at the head of the federation. In addition, the 2009 clan is calling for the restoration of the LFPC's powers. Thus the appointment of some of their own in different commissions of the Fécafoot and the Youth Football League.