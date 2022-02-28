Fecafoot: Guibaï Gatama starts legal proceedings to challenge his suspension

Guibaï Gatama, a member of Fécafoot's Executive Committee, was suspended on February 16 for a period of three months. The delegate of the regional league of the Far North region was slapped on the fingers after challenging the appointment of the secretary general of the football body.

In a publication on February 28 on his social pages, Guibaï Gatama announced that he had initiated legal proceedings to challenge his suspension.

"Today, my lawyers filed with the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber of the National Olympic Committee, my request for annulment of my three-month suspension from the Fecafoot Executive Committee and all illegal decisions pronounced by the Emergency Committee and the Fecafoot Executive Committee," he wrote on Facebook.