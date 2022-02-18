Elim CAN Morocco 2022: the Indomitable Lionesses against Gambia today

Cameroon faces Gambia this Friday in the first leg at the Amadou Ahidjo stadium for a ticket to the Morocco Women's CAN 2022.

Gabriel Zabo's girls face the Scorpions Queens today for the double confrontation of the qualifiers of the Women's CAN 2022 in Morocco.

The Indomitable Lionesses proceeded yesterday Thursday to the recognition of the playground that hosts the meeting in Yaoundé. On the eve of this match, Aboudi Onguene and her teammates received the visit of the President of Fécafoot. , Samuel Eto'o came to give them his support and encouragement for this match.