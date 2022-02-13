Cavaye Yeguié Djibril on Gaston Komba: "he has become an opponent"

The Secretary General of the National Assembly was relieved of his duties on Saturday 12 February. The decision to oust him from this post was taken during a meeting of the Bureau of the lower house.

During this meeting, the President of the National Assembly revealed the reasons for the dismissal of Gaston Komba after his suspension of signature.

"I was led to seize the head of state to tell him clearly that I will no longer work with Gaston Komba. It was the Head of State who had proposed it to us. Today, Mr. Komba has become an opponent. We can no longer work with him. The image of the institution and its leader is tarnished and dragged through the mud by the mere fact of a disrespectful, contemptuous and crooked official," said Cavaye Yeguié Djibril.