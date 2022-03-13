Cameroon Cup: PWD delights the trophy

The players of the PWD of Bamenda win against the Stars of Douala (1-0) and win the first Cameroon Cup in their history.

For its third participation in a Cameroon Cup final, PWD of Bamenda lifts its first trophy. After two failures in 1967 and 1979, the Abakwa Boys won the crown of the 2021 edition. The goal of the victory is offered by Chem Herbert (15') against the Stars of Douala at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium this Sunday in Yaoundé. The player has also been named man of the match for this 61st edition of the competition.

The stars of Douala miss a fourth time the final of the Cameroon Cup. "We didn't push our opponent much. This is the sad reality. PWD deserved its victory," said Anicet Mbarga, the coach of Les Astres. The Brazilians of Bepanda have already been finalists in 2007, 2009 and 2010.