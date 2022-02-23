CAF Cup: Coton Sport held in check in drc

For the 2nd day of the group stage of the CAF Cup, Coton Sport de Garoua gets a draw this Wednesday against AS Otoho du Congo (1-1) at the stade lesMartyrs in Kinshasa.

After the draw against the Egyptians of Al Masry, the foals of Aboubakar Souleymanou could not stand out. Coton Sport is held in check for the second time in a row by conceding a draw (1-1) against the Congolese club at AS d'Otoho. Hervé Takougoum opened the scoring (68') but the side opposite will be reactive by equalizing 7 minutes later.

At the end of this second day of the group stage, the contonniers are ranked 3rd in Pool C with 2 pts. Next Sunday, the champion club of Cameroon will challenge the Almighty Mazembe. The match will count on the third day of the group stage of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup.