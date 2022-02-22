CAF Cup: Coton Sport ready to face As Otoho

On the second day of the Confederation Cup group matches, Coton Sport faces As Otoho tomorrow, February 23 at the Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa, DRC.

After a missed entry into competition, the foals of Souleymanou Aboubakar are determined to win tomorrow's match between them and congolese club As Otoho.

Already present in Kinshasa, the cotton trees carried out a training session yesterday afternoon. For this day, a technical meeting is scheduled followed by a pre-match press conference. Later, the northern favorite club will have a field reconnaissance session.

Ranked third in Group C with 1 point on the clock, Coton Sport will have to win the match on February 23 to hope to reposition itself in the pool. Note that the previous match of the cotton trees against Al Masry ended in a draw and blank.