The Senegal team, African champion of this CAN 2021, gleans for its players the titles of best player and best goalkeeper.

Senegalese captain Sadio Mane was named player of the tournament after leading the Teranga Lions to victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Senegal's Edouard Mendy won the award for best goalkeeper. During the competition, the goalkeeper conceded only two goals and blocked a penalty in the last match.